Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley left for Barbados today for a private trip.
In making the announcement, the Office of the Prime Minister said Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Dr Rowley's return.
Prime Minister Rowley had announced during a media conference on August 10th, that he would be in Barbados on the request of his family from August 17th to the 22nd on vacation during the Parliament's July/August recess.
However, the Prime Minister indicated he may hold talks on West Indies cricket during his vacation in Barbados.