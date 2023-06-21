The Prime Minister says THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine not only implicated himself, but his entire Executive, when he broke his silence last Friday on the controversial audio recording of two THA officials conspiring to use State funds for propaganda. Dr. Rowley expressed the sentiments during a political meeting in Calder Hall, on Monday. More from Elizabeth Williams.
PM ON AUDIO RECORDING
Elizabeth Williams
