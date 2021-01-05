Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has said that residents to be affected by the airport expansion project in Tobago have nothing to fear, as no one's rights are being trampled upon. Dr. Rowley spoke on the issue during an interview on Tobago Channel 5. More in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gov't Calls On OAS To Cease

Gov't Calls On OAS To Cease

The Government is calling on the Organisation of American States " to cease" what it calls an inaccurate statement that the remains of 33 Venezuelans were found "on the maritime border of Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago."

PM On Airport Expansion Project

PM On Airport Expansion Project

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has said that residents to be affected by the airport expansion project in Tobago have nothing to fear...