PM On Airport Expansion Project

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has said that residents to be affected by the airport expansion project in Tobago have nothing to fear, as no one's rights are being trampled upon. Dr. Rowley spoke on the issue during an interview on Tobago Channel 5. More in this report.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The $98 million Roxborough Hospital was officially opened in Tobago on Tuesday, by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.
The Government is calling on the Organisation of American States " to cease" what it calls an inaccurate statement that the remains of 33 Venezuelans were found "on the maritime border of Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago."
The United National Congress came out on the cusp accusing the government of trying to take the teeth out of the Procurement legislation through amendments it is seeking to make.
Now is not the time for the people of Tobago, to take a chance with the Opposition.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has said that residents to be affected by the airport expansion project in Tobago have nothing to fear...
In this episode of TV6's Morning Edition, it was one of the major headlines leading up to no…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Dr. Gadsby-Dolly: face-to-face learning resumes February 8th, Min. preparing for reopening
- Bandit killed during home invasion at Calcutta Settlement #2, Freeport
- New Fuel Prices Possible From February 2021
- Port of Spain General Hospital Nurses contract COVID
- THA Chief Ancil Dennis calls boat party reckless
- 25,000 to receive COVID vaccine in first phase but vaccine not mandatory
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 04th January 2021
- Million Dollar ATM Heist at RBC
- Morning Edition: 5th January, 2021
- Crime Wrap: Prison Officer Among Several Arrested In 2021