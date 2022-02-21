Before the Office of the Prime Minister announced that a member of the support staff of the Trinidad and Tobago delegation in Doha, Qatar tested positive for COVID-19, but that the rest of the delegation has tested negative, the OPM had also announced that Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley met with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Monday.
And the Energy Minister also told TV6 News that he addressed a Ministerial meeting at the Summit, ahead of the meeting of Government leaders of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum on Tuesday.
Juhel Browne reports.