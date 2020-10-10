A slight ease, but not too much. Today, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley announced new gathering limit numbers for public spaces and funerals. There was also good news for domestic air travel and water tour guides. But, bars, restaurants, churches and others are going to have to hold strain a little longer.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Covid Vaccines Coming

Covid Vaccines Coming

COVID-19 vaccines are coming! When will they arrive? Well, no date has been provided because they are still being tested .

Cultural Send Off For Sprangalang

Cultural Send Off For Sprangalang

Son of the soil and national icon Dennis "Sprangalang" Hall, was cremated today following a service at Belgrove's Funeral Home, which was televised live on TTT.