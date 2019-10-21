The wrong election manifesto the Opposition Leader presented for the budget debate contains elements of danger for the country; so says the Prime Minister. At a Post Budget meeting at the Arima Town Hall on Sunday, Dr. Rowley slammed what he saw as lacking contributions from the United National Congress. Alicia Boucher has further details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Girls Football Clinic

Girls Football Clinic

Well Sharon Warwick was a busy women this past weekend as All Sport Promotions in conjunction with Women's League Football hosted a 2-day skills workshop for girls ages 12 to 17 in Diego Martin.

BusiBuddy

BusiBuddy

With so many hair products on the market, one 10-year-old's dream, of making a difference in the haircare Industry, has become a reality.

SUNDAR RATRI

SUNDAR RATRI

Divali is now less than a week away, and preparations are well underway to celebrate Sundar Ratri, the Beautiful night, in style.

South CNG Problems Continue

South CNG Problems Continue

Despite NGC CNG promising South customers full restoration to CNG supply last week, the situation remained unchanged today.