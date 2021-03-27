Two sets of holidays are on the horizon. But if you plan to gather or otherwise act in breach of the Public Health Regulations, the Prime Minister says, you risk being arrested. He has called on the police to enforce the law and he also on leaders to influence their followers to behave responsibly. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CRIME WRAP

CRIME WRAP

In news of crime, a teen is shot in a police confrontation, a body is discovered along the L…

Road Woes

Road Woes

Potholes turned into craters, it is no joking matter, the residents of Hopeton Trace Connector Road in Tobago...