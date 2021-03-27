Two sets of holidays are on the horizon. But if you plan to gather or otherwise act in breach of the Public Health Regulations, the Prime Minister says, you risk being arrested. He has called on the police to enforce the law and he also on leaders to influence their followers to behave responsibly. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.
PM: IF YOU GATHER, YOU RISK BEING ARRESTED
Alicia Boucher
