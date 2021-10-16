She's looking for a moment - it's the response of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley where it concerns the Opposition Leader attempting to have the President removed from Office. Furthermore, Dr. Rowley says he is not obligated to answer any questions about whether he met with the President and what they spoke about, even as he revealed that he lost all faith in former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, some time ago. Rynessa Cutting has more.

OPPOSITION FILES MOTION TO REMOVE PRESIDENT

Opposition leader Kamal Persad Bisssessar holds a media briefing announcing on Friday, announcing that on Thursday, she filed a motion to start the process of removing President Paula Mae Weekes from office.