She's looking for a moment - it's the response of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley where it concerns the Opposition Leader attempting to have the President removed from Office. Furthermore, Dr. Rowley says he is not obligated to answer any questions about whether he met with the President and what they spoke about, even as he revealed that he lost all faith in former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, some time ago. Rynessa Cutting has more.
PM: I Lost All Faith In Gary Griffith
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It's just a matter of time before you can hit your favourite chill spot and throw one back! …
Parents and guardians, take note. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has signalled government's…
Having celebrated his 37th birthday yesterday, West Indies pacer Ravi Rampaul is excited abo…
She's looking for a moment - it's the response of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley where it c…
There was a development overnight with regard to the one aspect of the High Court Judge's ruling yesterday which invalidated two Acting Police Commissioner appointments.
Opposition leader Kamal Persad Bisssessar holds a media briefing announcing on Friday, announcing that on Thursday, she filed a motion to start the process of removing President Paula Mae Weekes from office.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- 31 Year-old Single Father Murdered
- SGRC Chairman Stands By Ceo
- JUDGE CLARIFIES RULING REGARDING CoP ORDER 2021
- Beyond The Tape- Friday 15th October 2021
- TTPS Headless
- Gov't Says Dcp Jacob In Charge Of Ttps
- UNC: Don't Vaccinate All Children
- OPPOSITION FILES MOTION TO REMOVE PRESIDENT
- Beyond The Tape : Thursday 14th October 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 13th October 2021