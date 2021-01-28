PM: Go Straight Home After School

As some of the nation's children head back to school, the Prime Minister has laid down some rules and warns the State will roll back if it has to. More in this report.
All twelve Assemblymen in the Tobago House of Assembly, took their oaths of office on Thursday.
A Palo Seco woman is calling on the police commissioner to investigate claims that a police officer chopped her teenage son on his head.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is limited, for now to allowing the THA impasse to evolve on its own.
