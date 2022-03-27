PM Failed To Address Issues

The United National Congress steers clear of opposing the reopening of the T&T economy as revealed by Prime Minister Rowley on Saturday. However it says the PM failed to address critical issues as contained in the Seemungal report.
There are several issues facing the mining industry in T&T.
They include illegal quarrying, tax evasion and getting operators licensed.
The T&T Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative notes that close to 200 million dollars is being lost in revenue. Meanwhile legislation is presently before the government to make reporting mandatory for companies.
The head of the Tobago arm of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the chairman of the T…
From April 4th, life in T&T will get as close to normal as it was two years ago. Prime M…
The Mayor of Port of Spain admits... the capital city is due for a facelift.