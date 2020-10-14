The Prime Minister expressed says that he will propose to the Cabinet that average exemption on motor vehicles for top office holders such as Ministers and MPs be capped at $350,000. Dr Rowley made the announcement in the response to the Opposition Leader's call for talks on the matter. In fact, Dr Rowley had a lot to say about the Opposition Leader in the Parliament today and even suggested she be exported as "an anti-Covid product." Juhel Browne reports.
