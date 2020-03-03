The National Gas Company, domestic gas pricing and the restructuring of Atlantic LNG. Topics which Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley discussed in a meeting today with the CEO of British oil company BP Bernard Looney, in London.
The Prime Minister, who is expected to leave for Ghana, on Wednesday, was at BP's headquarters with Energy Minister Franklin Khan and National Security Minister Stuart Young.
According to a release from the Office of the Prime Minister, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their relationship.
A possible partnership in renewable energy was also discussed, according to the release.