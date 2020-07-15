Amidst speculation over voter coercion, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says money can't win an election. He hits the opposition saying PDP Leader Watson Duke is the UNC's "Proxy" in Tobago. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story.
PM:DON'T LET THEIR MONEY FOOL YOU
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
The United States is calling for the government in Guyana led by incumbent President Granger to step aside, as it announced sanctions on restrictions on individuals who have been responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Guyana.
So just how are goalkeepers keeping fit in a time when there's not much football taking place. Well a former under 23 national goalkeeper Rondell Renwick has taken up the challenge to mentor young goalkeepers.
A new development in the delayed acquisition of the oil refinery in Point-a-Pierre by a company owned by the Oilfields Workers Trade Union.
Financial assistance is coming for nationals who have requested exemptions.
