Has the President of the T&T Chamber of Commerce Gabriel Faria gotten on a nerve of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley?
That may be the case as The Prime Minister took to his Facebook page to vent.
In calling him out by name, Dr Rowley accuses the Chamber head of "trying to influence voters with his dismissive shallowness whilst being very disrespectful to the country's leadership."
We aren't certain about the source of the PM's annoyance, but Mr Faria spoke on state owned TTT yesterday, lamenting that businesses were forced to pay taxes based on last year's profits ...although many face severe losses due to COVID 19.
It's a view Mr Faria repeated in a daily publication, calling government's behavior irresponsible.
He said Government was "taking cash flow desperately needed by people who are trying to keep their businesses open in extremely difficult times.... to keep employees and voters employed and forcing businesses to either close or lay off voters."
The Prime Minister challenged the Chamber head to "give a few years of his brilliance and perfection in service of the public interest."
But Dr Rowley answered his own question saying the chamber head won't offer himself up for office as he was only concerned about himself and "what he can suck from the country"
And even if he does, the PM says "he will be dismissed with a swift kick in the pants by a population who sees him for what he is.
Efforts to contact Mr Faria were futile.