Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says new legislation that will make it mandatory to wear face mask in public to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 will be like the laws against speeding....some may not get caught but others could. As he encouraged everyone not to take that chance....he revealed someone took the chance to invite him to a party during the pandemic a chance that may not have worked out for whoever extended the invitation. Juhel Browne reports.
PM Declined Invite To Party During Pandemic
Juhel Browne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
As the Government is intent on making the act of not wearing a face mask in public illegal as this country is now in the community spread phase of Covid-19 .....
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says new legislation that will make it mandatory to wear face mask in public to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 will be like the laws against speeding....
Two independent senators believe the Public Health Amendment Bill 2020 is overdue and should have been earlier.
Students, who sat the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam last week, will find out which school they'll be attending on October 8th.
Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly is appealing to corporate Trinidad and Tobago to help provide laptops and other devices as well as internet connectivity for the 65,000 schoolchildren who do not have access to them.