PM Declined Invite To Party During Pandemic

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says new legislation that will make it mandatory to wear face mask in public to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 will be like the laws against speeding....some may not get caught but others could. As he encouraged everyone not to take that chance....he revealed someone took the chance to invite him to a party during the pandemic a chance that may not have worked out for whoever extended the invitation. Juhel Browne reports.

