Covid-19 vaccinations went ahead at the Scarborough Health Centre in Tobago, as the administering of the covid-19 vaccine to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley was cancelled , following him testing positive for covid-19, while holidaying for the Easter in Tobago. Health Secretary Tracy Davidison- Celestine was questioned by members of the media about the whereabouts of the Prime Minister. More from Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&TEC Workers Walk Off The Job

T&TEC Workers Walk Off The Job

T&TEC Workers at the Northern Distribution Area walked off the job this morning over concerns which stem from an employee contracting the COVID-19 virus.

PM Contracts Covid

PM Contracts Covid

Covid-19 vaccinations went ahead at the Scarborough Health Centre in Tobago, as the administering of the covid-19 vaccine to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley was cancelled...

Watson On Rowley Covid

Watson On Rowley Covid

Progressive Democratic Patriots leader Watson Duke is tonight wishing Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley a speedy recovery...