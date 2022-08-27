Bp Renegades unveiled their new logo last night with the help of top executives of their sponsor and the Prime Minister who even took a chip to the music of one of the Soca artistes who performed on stage in the steelband's panyard. Juhel Browne was there.
PM Chips To Music At BP Renegade Rebranding
Juhel Browne
