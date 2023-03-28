While many societies are moving away from the teachings of the Church, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is calling on the Church to assume a more involved role in this country. Dr. Rowley says young people in this country are suffering from what he terms a vacuum of the tenets of the Church. Rynessa Cutting reports.

