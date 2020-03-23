If the nineteen thousand persons who travelled into T&T within the last 14 days STAY HOME and self-quarantine for 14 days, T&T could be ahead of the Coronavirus curve. If not, an outbreak can set in overnight and T&T can look like Italy. A grim warning from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley. As Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine tells us, the Prime Minister pleads for a change in behavior.

