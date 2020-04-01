The fight against COVID 19 is not one which can be won by law, enforcement or the flaunting of power. The much called for State of Emergency is not on Government's immediate plans, instead Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley calls for personal responsibility and common sense as the weapons of choice. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.
PM CALLS FOR A MATURE NATION
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The fight against COVID 19 is not one which can be won by law, enforcement or the flaunting of power.
PSA President Watson Duke is tonight calling for life insurance all healthcare workers, in the wake of one doctor already testing positive for COVID-19.
Mere weeks before the departure of THA chief secretary kelvin charles, comes word of the reassignment of two assistant secretaries in the Tobago house of assembly.
The Government's war on COVID-19 is now set to see the release of specific categories of prisoners from the nation's' prisons.
One criminologist says that the Government’s plan to release certain categories of prisoners as part of the war on COVID-19 is a golden opportunity to deal with the backlog of prisoners on remand.