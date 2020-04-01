The fight against COVID 19 is not one which can be won by law, enforcement or the flaunting of power. The much called for State of Emergency is not on Government's immediate plans, instead Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley calls for personal responsibility and common sense as the weapons of choice. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

ASSISTANT SECRETARIES REASSIGNED

Mere weeks before the departure of THA chief secretary kelvin charles, comes word of the reassignment of two assistant secretaries in the Tobago house of assembly.

DEOSARAN SAYS TIME FOR JUDICIARY TO STEP UP

One criminologist says that the Government’s plan to release certain categories of prisoners as part of the war on COVID-19 is a golden opportunity to deal with the backlog of prisoners on remand.