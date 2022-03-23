Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is asking the Naparima MP Rodney Charles why he doesn't to Guyana since he says that as a member of Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago, Mr. Charles is "always talking about Guyana" and Barbados.
The exchange between the Prime Minister and the Opposition MP turned into a shouting match which the Speaker of the House said she would not tolerate.
It all stemmed from questions the Naparima MP posed to the Prime Minister in the House of Representatives today.
Juhel Browne reports.