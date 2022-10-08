The community of Mahaica is the latest to boast of a new community development facility, in the form of the Mahaica Sports Complex, which was officially opened today. At the opening, Prime Minister D. Keith Rowley called on the national community to do its part in community development, as he announced an exciting sporting partnership with the government of Jamaica. Rynessa Cutting has more.
PM ANNOUNCES ATHLETE TRAINING PROG WITH JA
Rynessa Cutting
