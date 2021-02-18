The Medical Association of T&T is fully supporting the government's decision to use the first two thousand doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on frontline medical workers. It comes amid questions as to why top government officials were not also included in the vaccination rollout which began on Wednesday, prompting a response from the Prime Minister. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.
PM And MPATT Respond To Vaccination
Alicia Boucher
