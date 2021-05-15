The Prime Minister defended his administration's efforts to acquire Covid-19 vaccines as the Opposition and others have said it has not been enough.

During his news conference today the Prime Minister referred to a newspaper article which reported there is a shortage of vaccines world wide and that large wealth countries had pre-ordered large stockpiles.

The Health Minister also clarified the issue of whether those who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine must received their second dose from that vaccine.

