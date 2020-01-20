Plot to Divide Caricom?

CARICOM Chairman, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has drawn a clear line between herself and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other Caribbean leaders planning to meet with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, criticising the sidelining of the regional bloc as an attempt at divide and rule.
Mottley's sharp rebuke of her Caribbean ally was followed late yesterday by criticism by Jamaica's Opposition Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs Lisa Hanna, who warned the Holness administration to abide by "previously coordinated decisions taken on Venezuela", which is expected to be on the agenda of Pompeo's meeting with Holness and an undisclosed select group.
Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is also siding with the Caricom Chairman.
