The players seemed eager to return to action on the football field. The training session today saw a turnout of 37 players selected by Coach Terry Fenwick. He explained his selection of players while two of the footballers also spoke to the media about their enthusiasm to return to action.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Coach of the National Football Team Terry Fenwick has decided to resume football training on the verge of a hotly anticipated court case between the sidelined William Wallace and his United TTFA and FIFA.
The Laventille / Morvant School Improvement Project would be continued and expanded.
Three (3) men and one (1) woman have been charged with the murder of 64-year-old businessman, Koongebeharry Jaisarie.
Prior to the election date being announced, Chairman of the One Tobago Voice, Hochoy Charles, called for an end, to keeping election dates a secret.
A Tropical Wave wrecked havoc over parts of Trinidad and Tobago last week, felling trees and blowing roofs off houses, leaving over one hundred families affected.
The players seemed eager to return to action on the football field.