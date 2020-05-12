All athletes have been affected by the novel coronavirus in one way or the other, but some have found themselves in very precarious positions. Trinidad and Tobago has a lot of foreign based players attached to various non-elite leagues across the globe. And due to the pandemic they are lockdown in those countries surviving someway, somehow.

Over recent weeks we brought you stories from India, Suriname, Barbados and tonight El Salvador where three professional footballers are stuck. They tell their story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

JERREL BRITTO EXPLORES NEW CAREER

JERREL BRITTO EXPLORES NEW CAREER

During this time of lockdown athletes have been doing a few other things to occupy their time. So much so, some may actually have burgeoning careers. 

PHILLIPS ON CYCLING ON THE AVENUE

PHILLIPS ON CYCLING ON THE AVENUE

Well, good news somewhat for cyclists still wishing to compete in 2020, as Sport Promoter Michael Phillips is holding back on cancelling the Beacon Cycling on the Avenue event.

GABRIELLA JOHNSON ON ADJUSTMENTS

GABRIELLA JOHNSON ON ADJUSTMENTS

Trinidad and Tobago female player, Gabriella Johnson, has been doing so many things to keep busy, expect being face-to-face with other local competitors to play in chess tournaments.