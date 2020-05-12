All athletes have been affected by the novel coronavirus in one way or the other, but some have found themselves in very precarious positions. Trinidad and Tobago has a lot of foreign based players attached to various non-elite leagues across the globe. And due to the pandemic they are lockdown in those countries surviving someway, somehow.
Over recent weeks we brought you stories from India, Suriname, Barbados and tonight El Salvador where three professional footballers are stuck. They tell their story.