T&T in Top 5 Countries with Highest Carbon Emission

Despite our small size, Trinidad and Tobago is among the top five countries with the highest carbon emissions worldwide. To improve those rankings will cost us a pretty penny, according to the Minister of Planning.

Disability Sign Dispute

It’s a dispute over a sign that shows access to the disabled, a sign that's being interpreted as wheelchair only that needs to be clarified for some employees at the port of Port of Spain. 