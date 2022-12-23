The Public Utilities Minister says the government's ultimate goal is for power in this country to be solely produced from renewables such as solar and wind power. Tv6's Political Editor Juhel Browne has the story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Watson Walks Out

Watson Walks Out

A walkout of the Assembly Legislature by THA Assemblyman Watson Duke on Thursday over not be…

Ron's Football Academy

Ron's Football Academy

Tis the season for giving... And local football legend Ron La Forest has decided give back t…

WASA Bills Not Paid

WASA Bills Not Paid

WASA bills dating back to six years have not been paid for residents of the Adventure Housin…