Archbishop Jason Gordon says the catholic fraternity is overjoyed that they will be able to celebrate Corpus Christi in church even though there will be no procession. In a statement today Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says places of worship will now be able to open from Thursday June 11th which is the Corpus Christi public holiday instead of Friday June 12th. Nisha John-Mohammed has the story.

Top CoP Slams Kirk Waithe

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is again lashing out at Political Leader of the Nationwide Organization of We the People Kirk Waithe

Tobago Fatality

Tobago Businessman Curtis Phillips is now dead, following an accident along Plymouth Road, Tobago.

Tobago Double Murder

Molly Polson, the mother of murder victims -39 year old KELTON JAMES of Darrell Spring and his brother 32 year old KENWYN JAMES of Guinea Hill...