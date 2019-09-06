Time to build, as we continue to follow the development of the Aranguez Pavilion. The 4.7 million dollar facility continues to take shape. However, is it on track to be completed on time? Serjio Du Four has the answers.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CJ Stands Accused Of Forum Shopping

CJ Stands Accused Of Forum Shopping

Discord in the law fraternity as a group of judges accuses Chief Justice Ivor Archie of Forum shopping when he effectively removed the judge randomly assigned to the Marcia Ayers Caesar matter involving him as a litigant.