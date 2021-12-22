Confirmation of a pile-up of bodies at the Scarborough General Hospital Mortuary. This from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Health Secretary Dr Faith B.Yisrael. However the THA is taking action on that, but in the same breath, calls on Tobagonians to do better in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Augustine spoke during Wednesday's weekly media briefing. More from Elizabeth Williams.

