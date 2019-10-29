A battered coastline in a major tourist attraction, as rough seas damaged parts of the roadway leading to the Pigeon Point Heritage Park. Some businesses remained closed today as the hazardous seas alert remains in effect until Saturday. Elizabeth Williams spoke with some affected business owners and filed this report.
The Prime Minister says the Scarborough Secondary school has to be relocated inland in Tobago because coastal erosion is threatening its very foundation at its present location.
Despite our small size, Trinidad and Tobago is among the top five countries with the highest carbon emissions worldwide. To improve those rankings will cost us a pretty penny, according to the Minister of Planning.
Twenty five Unipet stations closed today causing a gas panic across the country. It turns out to be an issue of a lack of funds to pay for fuel on delivery.
It’s a dispute over a sign that shows access to the disabled, a sign that's being interpreted as wheelchair only that needs to be clarified for some employees at the port of Port of Spain.
