A battered coastline in a major tourist attraction, as rough seas damaged parts of the roadway leading to the Pigeon Point Heritage Park. Some businesses remained closed today as the hazardous seas alert remains in effect until Saturday. Elizabeth Williams spoke with some affected business owners and filed this report.

T&T in Top 5 Countries with Highest Carbon Emission

Despite our small size, Trinidad and Tobago is among the top five countries with the highest carbon emissions worldwide. To improve those rankings will cost us a pretty penny, according to the Minister of Planning.

Disability Sign Dispute

It’s a dispute over a sign that shows access to the disabled, a sign that's being interpreted as wheelchair only that needs to be clarified for some employees at the port of Port of Spain. 