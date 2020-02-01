Church Street in Diego Martin came alive today with the sound of sweet steelpan, the sight of traditional mas characters and the decadent taste of pigeon peas. It all went down at the annual Pigeon Peas festival. Rynessa Cutting reports.

Weekend Spotlight: Dance A Way Of Life

Dance is a way of life for 30 year old Reanne Lindsay of Scarborough Tobago. Tv6 Spoke to Mrs. Linsay about her dance company in Tobago, Elizabeth Williams has more in this report.

UNC: Nominations & Allegations

The United National Congress' nominations are open for the upcoming General Elections. The party's political leader, while giving details on the process, also leveled corruption allegations at+ the People's National Movement . 

New Prisons Commissioner Get To Work

There's a new Prisons Commissioner on the job. Dennis Pulchan has officially taken up the post of Acting Prisons Commissioner, as former Acting Commissioner Dane Clarke has proceeded on pre-retirement leave.

Out In South 2020

Feteing in South for carnival is a limited treat for patrons, with the majority of big events hosted in and around the capital.

Mad Ants & Iup 2020

It seems there is new twist in the race for Road March 2020.

The development took place at the Red Ants Mad Ants cooler fete on Friday night where Machel said his new collaboration with Kerwin Du Bois is "not the Road March yet".

MSJ Calls For Transparency Of Yara Deal

The Movement for Social Justice is calling on the government to make public the arrangements between the National Gas Company and Yara Trinidad. The OWTU blamed the closure of an amonia plant late last year on a badly negotiated deal by NGC and upstream producers.