Another brazen double murder takes the homicide toll to 164. Police are labelling the event leaving scores of persons traumatized, as gang-related. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has more.
Piarco Double Murder
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A US court has awarded close to one billion dollars to the Trinidad and Tobao government in …
The Manufacturers Association says the electricity rates being proposed for industrial custo…
Home invasions are on the rise; that confirmation is coming from the Police Service. In ligh…
Another brazen double murder takes the homicide toll to 164. Police are labelling the event …
Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales expects that when the well system for accessing…
The Public Services Association is expressing surprise about claims made by the management o…