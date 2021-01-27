Parents and guardian listen up, dates for the SEA, CXC ,CSEC and CAPE have been finalised. As such the Ministry of Education is ready to rollout out the first phase of the reopening of secondary and primary school for some students. During a press conference on Tuesday Education minister Nyan Gadsby Dolly announced that preparing for those exams will be allowed to attend school but will be required to adhere to health protocols in doing so. Here's more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Debate On Service Commission Reform Continues

Debate On Service Commission Reform Continues

"A managerial absurdity." That's a reference drawn by Government Senator Randall Mitchell as to the construct of the Service Commissions and their relationship with the entities they represent.

A Mockery Election

A Mockery Election

Tobago's first THA Chief Secretary is telling the people of Tobago, 'I told you so'. Hocoy Charles, in an interview with TV6, called Monday's election a mockery and a sham.

Energy Conference

Energy Conference

Energy Chamber chairman Dwight Mahabir calls for a reduction in CO2 emissions and a reduction in the gas subsidy for electricity.