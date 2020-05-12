PHILLIPS ON CYCLING ON THE AVENUE

Well, good news somewhat for cyclists still wishing to compete in 2020, as Sport Promoter Michael Phillips is holding back on cancelling the Beacon Cycling on the Avenue event. Local cyclists would be short of action after Covid19 forced the local racing committee to suspend all events. However, Phillips seems willing to try alternatives to get cyclists competing in the marquee event.
