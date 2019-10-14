Former T&T batsman Phil Simmons is back as West Indies head coach.

Simmons who was also at the helm of the victorious Barbados Tridents franchise in the CPL, replaces interim coach Floyd Reifer, who also applied for the position.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Vessigny Cricket Clinic

Vessigny Cricket Clinic

Young aspiring cricketers were part of a clinic in deep south yesterday, getting proper guidance of several coaches, including former Windies keeper David Williams.

Your Best Self Discussion

Your Best Self Discussion

In this week's episode of Your Best Self, we feature a programme that is seeking to use sport as a means to tackle mental health challenges.