Former Health Minister Dr. Fuad Khan believes the licences should be issued by the Ministry of Health.
Pharmacist Licences Expire
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Customs and Excise is under the radar as it relates to what it is allowing to enter the borders of this country. This was revealed by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds during an interview on sister station i95.5FM.
The United National Congress is slamming the government's decision to engage in consultations on crime. Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally expresses a lack of confidence in this approach and he believes the new year could mirror the year 2022.
Former Health Minister Dr. Fuad Khan believes the licences should be issued by the Ministry of Health.
A call is coming from the Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh to the Director of Public Prosecutions to look into the evidence generated from the Commission of Enquiry into the Paria - LMCS diving tragedy. At the UNC Press Conference on Sunday, Indarsingh also questioned the staffing of the OSH Agency.
This country out performed its Caribbean counterparts and the Latin American region in 2022 …
On Friday, the Downtown Carnival Committee undertook the launch of Carnival in downtown Port…