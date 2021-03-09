Several reports have been made to Tobago police about members of the public, being robbed by four men posing as PH drivers throughout Tobago, and while investigations are underway, police are asking members of the public to be on the alert, especially at night. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
PH Taxi Robberies
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
On this edition of the Morning Edition for Wednesday 10th March, 2021, we spoke on issues re…
NIB workers, it seems have a long haul before they receive their wage increases as negotiated in 2016.
The Attorney General proposed an amendment to the Anti-Gang bill in reference to the Special Reserve Police.
The re-registration process for Venezuelan Nationals which started on Monday and would see them getting a six month extension...
Current President of Cricket West Indies Ricky Skerritt has officially declared that he will be going up for a second term in charge of the regional body.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 08th March 2021
- Caught on Tape: child roughly handled on video
- Arima Taxi Drivers Plan To Protect Women
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 05th March 2021
- Crime Wrap: 8th March, 2021
- House Call
- Morning Edition: 9th March, 2021
- Opposition Says Keep SRPS Out Anti-Gang Bill
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 4th March 2021
- Venez Registration Going Smoothly