Petrotrin Pensioners Being Neglected

Petrotrin Pensioners have finally broken the silence since the shutdown of the Petrotrin Refinery in November of last year, claiming they have not been given money owed as negotiated. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Securing the borders to mitigate the effects of crime while striving to meet humanitarian obligations; this was point of debate during Wednesday's 15th Youth Regional Parliament.
Petrotrin Pensioners have finally broken the silence since the shutdown of the Petrotrin Refinery in November of last year, claiming they have not been given money owed as negotiated. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Trinidad and Tobago para table tennis player Dennis La Rose has received funding and is off to the Parapan American Games in Peru next month.
The food and beverage sector accounts for the largest percentage of Trinidad and Tobago's exports.
Who will be the national champion? Who will be selected to the World Championships?