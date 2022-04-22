The Petroleum Dealers Association is lamenting that Energy Minister Stuart has failed to meet with its members since assuming the portfolio for the industry a year ago. The PDA is unhappy that new fuel prices were instituted without any consultation with them and requests to meet with the Finance Minister have gone unanswered. Alicia Boucher has the details from Morning Edition.

