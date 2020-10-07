Petroleum dealers are excited and welcome the change set to be made with government's decision to deregulate the industry.

This includes the selling off of all gas stations under National Petroleum to the private sector and the fixing of fuel margins by the dealers themselves.

But the question remains, how would it impact consumers and would the public pay the ultimate price?

The President of the Petroleum Dealers Association was a guest on TV6's Morning Edition. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

