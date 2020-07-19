Residents of Petit Valley and environs are now able to benefit from the facilities available at their newly refurbished Petit Valley Community Centre. The center was handed over to the community by Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly along with Member of Parliament for North/East Colm Imbert on Saturday. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report...

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is confident that the present PNM will be able to retain the Tobago east and west seats.

In news of powerboat racing. We continue to look at some of vessels taking part in the T&T Great Race in August. Tonight we focus on Ratchet, which is driven by a confident Stuart Gomes.

UNC political leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says there is no truth in a claim by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that some workers in WASA were being instructed by the UNC to turn off water in certain areas in an effort to bring discontent by those voters in three marginal seats.