One Tobago family is tonight calling for justice, following the killing of their 9 month old pet dog Lexii. Lexii was killed by a neighbour in Carnbee, after it escaped its yard. Since then a report has been made to the Shirvan Road Police Station. The alleged suspect who was also caught on tape, was arrested by police over the weekend. Elizabeth Williams spoke with the owners of the late Lexii.

