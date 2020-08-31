In short course Trinidad and Tobago will begin antigen testing for COVID-19. The Ministry of Health has ordered one hundred and sixty of these rapid tests, as government ramps up screening in the face of increasing numbers of COVID cases. COVID positive patients with mild symptoms will also be receiving a tool to help monitor their condition while they quarantine at home, to ensure their condition does not deteriorate.
