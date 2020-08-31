In short course Trinidad and Tobago will begin antigen testing for COVID-19. The Ministry of Health has ordered one hundred and sixty of these rapid tests, as government ramps up screening in the face of increasing numbers of COVID cases. COVID positive patients with mild symptoms will also be receiving a tool to help monitor their condition while they quarantine at home, to ensure their condition does not deteriorate.

Nicholas Pooran smashed a maiden T20 century as the Guyana Amazon Warriors beat the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots by seven wickets on Sunday.

Government has time and time again pleaded with the population to cooperate with the Public Health Regulations. Measures have been stepped up in relation to mask wearing which is now mandatory and police would begin enforcing the legislation later this week

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a damper on celebrations, forcing the world to change the way things are done in various aspects