Did a former Public Utilities Minister arrange to have WASA run a water main in his area for his own benefit and promise someone in the organisation a promotion for the favour? Well, according to Opposition Senator Wade Mark, communication which he has in his possession says this is the case. He's calling for an admission from the former Minister, as well as an investigation into the matter.
