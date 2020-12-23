The National Security Minister said three plane loads of non-nationals being brought into this country to work in the local energy sector had to be turned away because they did not meet the required Covid-19 prevention protocols. This, as the Government gave an update regarding the Covid cases at offshore facilities owned by Perenco. Juhel Browne reports.

Rowley Leads From The Front With Vaccine

The Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley plans to lead by example whenever the World Health Organisation approves a Covid-19 vaccine for this country and he says the Health Minister will receive the vaccine after he does.

Prime Minister On Tobago

Words of caution from the Prime Minister to persons planning to leave Trinidad and spend the Christmas holidays in Tobago there is no free for all, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perenco Covid Cases Being Taken Seriously

