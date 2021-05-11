The Government has come in for some criticism from the independent bench as well as the opposition, over its approach to pepper spray, which has been widely viewed as a protective mechanism for women.
Following the contribution by the Attorney General in the Senate explaining the reasons for the amendments to the Firearms Act, Independent Senator Anthony Vieira stated, if regarded as weapon and not a shield, the more vulnerable people pepper spray is meant for would be discouraged from getting it.
Here's Alicia Boucher with that story.