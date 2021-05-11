The Government has come in for some criticism from the independent bench as well as the opposition, over its approach to pepper spray, which has been widely viewed as a protective mechanism for women.

Following the contribution by the Attorney General in the Senate explaining the reasons for the amendments to the Firearms Act, Independent Senator Anthony Vieira stated, if regarded as weapon and not a shield, the more vulnerable people pepper spray is meant for would be discouraged from getting it.

Here's Alicia Boucher with that story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

A Rousillac man appears in court, charged with having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Health Watch

Health Watch

The World Health Organisation classifies the India Variant of COVID-19 as a Variant of Concern at the Global level and the WHO says vaccine diplomacy is equivalent to geopolitical maneuvering.

Why Not The IMF?

Why Not The IMF?

One economist is questioning Government's refusal to go to the IMF, given the extenuating circumstance of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Marlene Attzs of UWI is calling on government to redefine its national strategy, especially considering that we may soon find ourselves in a situation where our debt is one hundred percent of our GDP.

More Taxi Fares Increase

More Taxi Fares Increase

At least two taxi associations in South Trinidad have increased their fares as they continue to operate at reduced passenger capacity.