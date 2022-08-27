The Progressive Empowerment Party is upset over the Ministry of Works and Transport removing oil barrels, which the PEP installed on Wednesday. The PEP says it was done as a safety warning to drivers using the Gandhi Village Roundabout on the Solomon Hochoy Highway. But, the Ministry says the installation went against the safety plan for the area. Alicia Boucher tells us more.
PEP Upset Over Highway Barrel Removal
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- GIRL MAULED TO DEATH BY DOG
- BAR RAISING FOR ANNALISE 2
- Morning Edition: 26th August 2022
- SKEWERS ROBBED
- CARS SET ON FIRE AT CHACONIA CRESCENT
- NEW HDC STRUCTURE DOESN'T NEED PARLIAMENT VOTE
- ROAD REPAIR COMPANY APPROVED BY CABINET
- TKR WOMEN BEAT GAW
- TOBAGO HOTELS AT 60% AHEAD OF OCTOBER CARNIVAL
- TTMA CALLS FOR MORE FRUIT FARMING